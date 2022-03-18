How to Watch Yale vs. Purdue Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the #10 Purdue Boilermakers face the Yale Bulldogs from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Yale Bulldogs

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Yale vs. Purdue Game Preview: Purdue Boilermakers play the Yale Bulldogs in first round of NCAA Tournament

Yale Bulldogs (19-11, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (27-7, 14-6 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -16; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Boilermakers have gone 14-6 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 against Ivy League teams. Yale has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasha Stefanovic averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Azar Swain is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.