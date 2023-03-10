How to Watch ‘Puss in Boots: Last Wish’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns in “Puss in Boots: Last Wish.” The titular cat finds himself on an epic trek through the Black Forest in search of the fabled Wishing Star to bring back his lost lives. This is one film you won’t want to miss, as it boasts an impressive cast, including Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, and more. The film is streaming on Peacock on Friday, March 10. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Puss in Boots: Last Wish'

Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious Puss in Boots as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Mulaney), and the terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

The character of Puss in Boots first appeared in 2004’s “Shrek 2” and instantly became a global, scene-stealing sensation. Puss then co-starred in two other Shrek sequels and his solo film, as well as in multiple DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series.

Can you watch 'Puss in Boots: Last Wish' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Puss in Boots: Last Wish’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Puss in Boots: Last Wish'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

