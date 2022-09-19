How to Watch ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Series Premiere for Free On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

No need to check your calendars, “Quantum Leap” fans, you’re not traveling through time! NBC is launching its follow-up to the iconic time travel show on Monday, Sept. 19. Scott Bakula’s original lead character Dr. Sam Beckett is passing the torch to Raymond Lee’s Dr. Ben Song, who is continuing Beckett’s research despite his disappearance nearly 30 years ago. Will Dr. Song be able to perfect time travel technology, or will he be lost in time like Beckett? Find out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The Season Premiere of ‘Quantum Leap’

When: Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC

Episodes of "Quantum Leap" will also be available on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

About ‘Quantum Leap’

Every episode of the original “Quantum Leap” started the same way: Dr. Sam Beckett waking up, finding a mirror, and uttering a usually discouraged “Oh, boy…” as he realizes he’s inhabited a new body in yet another place and time. Sam, frustrated with his failures to generate a time travel breakthrough, jumps into a quantum accelerator to become the first human test subject. The accelerator works, but a little too well, and Sam is caught jumping through time and righting wrongs of the past, all the while trying to make that final leap back home.

Thirty years after Beckett’s disappearance, Dr. Ben Song restarts the Quantum Leap project to figure out what happened. When he makes an unauthorized jump to the past, his team is left to figure out how to communicate with him, and keep him from being lost in time like Beckett.

The new “Quantum Leap” stars Raymond Lee as Song, Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright, who manages the team’s A.I. Ziggy, and Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou, who handles digital security for the project. Ernie Hudson and Caitlin Bassett also star.

