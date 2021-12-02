How to Watch ‘Queen of the Universe’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile

Tune in to see the world’s fiercest queens perform their hearts out on stage. “Queen of the Universe” debuts exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 2. Stream with a subscription to Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘Queen of the Universe’

When: Thursday, December 2

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus

About ‘Queen of the Universe’

Drag is all over the world and it will continue to live on through “Queen of the Universe.” 14 international divas will compete for a grand prize of $250,000 in a singing competition the world has never seen.

The contestants represent ten regions across the globe including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, Australia, Canada, England, France, China, and India. Past contestant from American Idol, Ada Vox; as well as past contestant from The X-Factor, Gingzilla; and the global RuPaul’s Drag Race family, “All-Stars 5” finalist Jujubee and The Switch’s Leona Winter; have joined the cast.

Each episode will see the queens debuting new musical performances in front of a live audience and a “Pop Diva Panel” of judges, like longtime “Drag Race” panelist Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, Grammy nominee Leona Lewis, and “All Stars 3” champion, Trixie Mattel.

Visage previously told EW, “It’s a singing competition first, it’s a drag competition second. What you think you know is going to be out the door because, yes, it’s singing, but it’s definitely different.”

Williams said, “It’s a global aspect that we’ve never seen before, and it’s a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they’re all singing their own tunes. We’ll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship but also their star quality.”

“Queen of Universe” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder. RuPaul will join the series as an executive producer.

Does Paramount+ Offer a Free Trial?

