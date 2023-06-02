How to Watch ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 Premiere

In the new season of “Queen of the Universe,” 10 talented singers from across the globe are in it to win it. Each of the queens will take the stage and sing their hearts out. They must wow the Pop Diva Panel of judges and give it their best shot in front of the live audience. This crew of queens is sure to put on top-notch performances and you won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

“Queen of the Universe” Season 2 features a star-studded lineup of judges and many skilled contestants. Mel B, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, and Trixie Mattel make up the panel of judges. The series is executive produced by RuPaul.

The following queens are competing in hopes of taking home the ultimate title:

Aura Eternal (Palermo, Italy)

Chloe V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Jazell Royale (Orlando, Fla., U.S.)

Love Masisi (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Maxie (Manila, Philippines) Militia Scunt (San Francisco, Calif., U.S.)

Miss Sistrata (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Taiga Brava (Cancun, Mexico)

Trevor Ashley (Sydney, Australia)

Viola (Coventry, England, U.K.)

“Queen of the Universe” Season 1 is also available to stream on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Can you watch ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Queen of the Universe: Season 2 on Paramount Plus.

You can watch ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

What is the ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

The entire second season of “Queen of the Universe” premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, June 2, so you can binge-watch it if you wish.

Can you watch ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Queen of the Universe: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Queen of the Universe: Season 2 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer