How to Watch ‘Queens Court’ Season 1 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
This week, a fun new reality dating show debuts only on Peacock! “Queens Court” offers a fresh take on the genre reality TV fans know and love. This time, three queens are on a mission to find their kings. Don’t miss the “Queens Court” Season 1 premiere on Thursday, March 16. All 10 episodes drop simultaneously, so buckle in and get ready to binge-watch every moment of this wild experience. You can watch Queens Court: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Queens Court’ Season 1 Premiere
The three “Queens Court” leading ladies are Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea. Dating comes with unique challenges because they’re famous. They’re all eager to find love, but they know it might be a challenge to track down Mr. Right. To help them out along the way, the series is hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.
21 men are vying for the ladies’ hearts and by the end of the competition, three of them have the chance to be named their kings. These eligible bachelors must wow the women for a shot at love, but the competition is hot. Of course, the stakes are high and the drama is unavoidable. As Tamar, Evelyn, and Nivea get to know the guys, they face conflict along the way and fight to find love. They must band together and support each other when things get tense.
Don’t miss the inaugural season of this exciting dating series and see whether any of these suitors work out for Tamar, Evelyn, and Nivea.
Can you watch ‘Queens Court’ Season 1 Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Queens Court: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
‘Queens Court’ Season 1 Premiere Schedule
All 10 episodes of “Queens Court” Season 1 drop on Thursday, March 16, so you can watch them all back-to-back.
Can you watch ‘Queens Court’ Season 1 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Queens Court: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Queens Court’ Season 1 Premiere?
You can watch Queens Court: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Queens Court’ Season 1 Premiere Trailer
Queens Court: Season 1March 16, 2023
Three famous, single women are guided by Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while developing a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.
