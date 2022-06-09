How to Watch ‘Queer as Folk’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Queer as Folk,” the ground-breaking LGBTQ+ show that unabashedly explored the lives of a group of gay friends as they navigated relationships, sex, and drugs in the early 2000s, is making a comeback. The reboot transfers the drama from Pittsburgh to New Orleans, and features a fresh cast of characters. The new “Queer as Folk” debuts on Peacock on Thursday, June 9, and you catch it via Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Queer as Folk’

About ‘Queer as Folk’

The original “Queer as Folk” was set in Manchester, England, and was created by renowned British writer, Russell T Davies, who would go on to lead the “Doctor Who” reboot. The show moved across the Atlantic in 2000 and ran for five seasons on Showtime.

The latest iteration of “Queer as Folk” revolves a new group including Brodie (Devin Way, “Grey's Anatomy”), Ruthie (Jesse James Keitel, “Big Sky”), and Noah (Johnny Sibilly, “Hacks”). It will also feature guest turns from Kim Catrall of “Sex and the City” fame, Juliette Lewis from “Yellowjackets,” and more.

The series will focus on a group of friends who try to come to terms with a horrific tragedy. The show’s creators have brought in survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando to serve as consultants.

