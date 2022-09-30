How to Watch ‘Queer for Fear’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The new Shudder original series “Queer for Fear” will premiere Friday, Sept. 30 on sibling streaming services Shudder and AMC+. The series will be released in four parts, with a new episode every week. Brian Fuller, the producer of horror favorites like Carrie and Hannibal, has stepped away from fiction temporarily to provide us with an insight into the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror/thriller industry. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Shudder.

How to Watch ‘Queer for Fear’ Series Premiere

About ‘Queer for Fear’

The series covers horror classics from the birth of modern horror with Mary Shelley’s iconic novel “Frankenstein” in 1818 to the 1920s craze that was incorporated into Universal’s early monster movies to the genre’s recent terrifying offerings. These iconic productions are analyzed using a queer lens to break down the content, revealing how closely they may resonate with queer audiences today.

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror September 30, 2022 A four-part documentary telling the story of LGBTQIA+ horror and the relationship between queer audiences and horror, and the queer horror community as a whole.

The history of queer horror is important, as the LGBTQ+ community has had an influence on the genre from the start. The docuseries is meant to combine the elements of education and entertainment with a diverse panel of experts discussing queer coding in these classics. Not only do they describe subtexts and how some directly apply to current events, but also how it was viewed originally.

Can You Stream ‘Queer for Fear’ for Free?

Yes! All new users are provided a free trial of AMC+. The free trial is not available if you already have an existing account

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Queer for Fear’ on AMC+ or Shudder?

AMC+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.