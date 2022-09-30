 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
AMC+ Shudder

How to Watch ‘Queer for Fear’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Chelsea Powers

The new Shudder original series “Queer for Fear” will premiere Friday, Sept. 30 on sibling streaming services Shudder and AMC+. The series will be released in four parts, with a new episode every week. Brian Fuller, the producer of horror favorites like Carrie and Hannibal, has stepped away from fiction temporarily to provide us with an insight into the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror/thriller industry. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Shudder.

How to Watch ‘Queer for Fear’ Series Premiere

About ‘Queer for Fear’

The series covers horror classics from the birth of modern horror with Mary Shelley’s iconic novel “Frankenstein” in 1818 to the 1920s craze that was incorporated into Universal’s early monster movies to the genre’s recent terrifying offerings. These iconic productions are analyzed using a queer lens to break down the content, revealing how closely they may resonate with queer audiences today.

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror

September 30, 2022

A four-part documentary telling the story of LGBTQIA+ horror and the relationship between queer audiences and horror, and the queer horror community as a whole.

The history of queer horror is important, as the LGBTQ+ community has had an influence on the genre from the start. The docuseries is meant to combine the elements of education and entertainment with a diverse panel of experts discussing queer coding in these classics. Not only do they describe subtexts and how some directly apply to current events, but also how it was viewed originally.

Can You Stream ‘Queer for Fear’ for Free?

Yes! All new users are provided a free trial of AMC+. The free trial is not available if you already have an existing account

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Queer for Fear’ on AMC+ or Shudder?

AMC+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Shudder

    Shudder is a streaming video service specializing in horror, thriller and supernatural fiction titles. The service has a vast library of both classic and contemporary films as well as new, original programming such as Wolf Creek, and Slaxx. Shudder also benefits from content courtesy of AMC including Eli Roth's History of Horror and fan-favorite zombie survival series The Walking Dead. The platform is available to users in the U.S., Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.

    Shudder is available at a subscription rate of $5.99 / month. However, a subscription of $56.99 / year upfront works out to $4.75 a month for those who are confident in their unwavering appetite for quirky slashers and genre-bending sci-fi.

    We recommend adding Shudder as a channel through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99 / month
    amazon.com
  • 7-Day Trial
    amc+ via amazon.com

    AMC+

    AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.

    If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.

    7-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amc+ via amazon.com

Watch the 'Queer for Fear' Official Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.