How to Watch ‘Rabbit Hole’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
A thrilling new action series makes its debut on Paramount+ this weekend, bringing audiences on a wild ride. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, “Rabbit Hole” follows private espionage operative John Weir in a world where everything is not what it seems. Don’t miss the premiere of this action-packed spy thriller and see what goes down. The series kicks off on Sunday, March 26 with a two-episode premiere. You can watch Rabbit Hole: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘Rabbit Hole’ Series Premiere
In “Rabbit Hole,” Weir gets caught up in a conspiracy as a victim and a master. He works with wealthy clients and has power over the financial markets. Things go south when a job goes terribly wrong, and before he knows it, he’s being framed for murder. He takes off and must battle misinformation while trying to clear his name.
The fast-paced series is filled with twists and turns along the way, sending viewers down a rabbit hole, as the title suggests. Will Weir be able to preserve democracy while facing conspiracies and challenges? Tune in to see how it all unfolds throughout the inaugural season. There are plenty of surprises to come.
Starring alongside Sutherland are Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Rob Yang, and Walt Klink.
Can you watch ‘Rabbit Hole’ Series Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Rabbit Hole: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.
‘Rabbit Hole’ Series Premiere Schedule
Two episodes drop on Sunday, March 26. After that, one new episode premieres weekly through May 7.
Can you watch ‘Rabbit Hole’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Rabbit Hole: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Rabbit Hole’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Rabbit Hole: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
- U.S. and Canada premiere: Sunday, March 26
- U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France premiere: Monday, March 27
‘Rabbit Hole’ Series Premiere Trailer
Rabbit Hole: Season 1March 26, 2023
Nothing is what it seems when John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.
