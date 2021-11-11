How to Watch ‘Ragdoll’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Ragdoll,” a new thriller series featuring “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale, is coming to AMC+. The show “Ragdoll” makes its debut on AMC+ on Thursday, November 11, and new episodes will drop each Thursday. If you’re a crime, drama, or thriller fan, this is one series you won’t want to miss. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

Audiences in the UK can stream “Ragdoll” on Alibi.

In “Ragdoll,” disgraced detective DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) returns to work alongside DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) and young American DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale). The London police team, which also includes Ali Cook as DCI Terrence Simmons, gets a call about a dark discovery. When they arrive, the investigators realize that a “ragdoll” has been hung from the ceiling, featuring body parts from six different people all sewn together.

The detectives take on the case to attempt to find out who the Ragdoll Killer is. The killer begins taunting them along the way. As they work together to solve the case, Rose makes a shocking discovery as he has a personal connection to the killer. Can Rose, Baxter, and Edmunds work together to learn who is behind this grotesque murder?

“Ragdoll” is based on the international bestseller by the same name, written by Daniel Cole.

