How to Watch ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Rainn Wilson is in the pursuit of happiness in a new travel series, “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss.” It’s based on Eric Weiner’s “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World.” On this journey, Wilson travels across the globe to learn more about the happiest countries. All five episodes are available to stream on-demand on Peacock beginning on Thursday, May 18. You can watch Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere
In “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss,” the actor embarks on a new adventure to learn more about the science of happiness. In the trailer, he opens up about being diagnosed with anxiety and admits it’s challenging to find joy at times. So, he decides to go on an incredible journey to discover joy and learn what makes people all over the world more optimistic. Over the course of the five episodes, he explores the happiest societies, as well as the least happy. In each installment, he checks out one new location, including Iceland, Bulgaria, Ghana, Thailand, and Los Angeles.
Along the way, Wilson learns many important lessons as he partakes in a variety of new activities. Some of these practices become pretty bizarre, but he’s all-in in hopes of boosting his mood. He steps out of his comfort zone and allows himself to become a part of the communities he visits to truly understand the science of happiness. On this fascinating journey, prepare for plenty of humor from Wilson as well as honesty about how he’s really feeling.
Can you watch ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere Schedule
All five episodes drop on Thursday, May 18, so you can binge them all back-to-back.
Can you watch ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1May 18, 2023
Host and intrepid traveler Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.