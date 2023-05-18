How to Watch ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Rainn Wilson is in the pursuit of happiness in a new travel series, “ Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss .” It’s based on Eric Weiner’s “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World.” On this journey, Wilson travels across the globe to learn more about the happiest countries. All five episodes are available to stream on-demand on Peacock beginning on Thursday, May 18. You can watch Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere

In “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss,” the actor embarks on a new adventure to learn more about the science of happiness. In the trailer, he opens up about being diagnosed with anxiety and admits it’s challenging to find joy at times. So, he decides to go on an incredible journey to discover joy and learn what makes people all over the world more optimistic. Over the course of the five episodes, he explores the happiest societies, as well as the least happy. In each installment, he checks out one new location, including Iceland, Bulgaria, Ghana, Thailand, and Los Angeles.

Along the way, Wilson learns many important lessons as he partakes in a variety of new activities. Some of these practices become pretty bizarre, but he’s all-in in hopes of boosting his mood. He steps out of his comfort zone and allows himself to become a part of the communities he visits to truly understand the science of happiness. On this fascinating journey, prepare for plenty of humor from Wilson as well as honesty about how he’s really feeling.

Can you watch ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere Schedule

All five episodes drop on Thursday, May 18, so you can binge them all back-to-back.

Can you watch ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ Series Premiere Trailer