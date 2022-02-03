How to Watch ‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Season 2 of the sci-fi saga “Raised by Wolves” kicks off with deepening emotional mysteries and brand-new settings. The second season premieres with two new episodes on HBO Max on Thursday, February 3. Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Thursday, February 3

TV: HBO Max

HBO Max

About ‘Raised by Wolves’

Produced by Ridley Scott and created by Aaron Guzikowski, the hit sci-fi series “Raised By Wolves” is set in the 22nd century and follows two androids, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), whose duty is to raise a group of children on an uninhabited planet called Kepler-22b after Earth is destroyed by a war between militant atheists and a religious order known as the Mithraic. The robotic parents must defend the children from the many dangerous threats that live above and below the planet’s surface.

Season 2 of the show is a disturbing exploration of faith and flesh. It picks up with android partners moving the six children to an Eden-like tropical zone that is seemingly filled with snakes and characters who make promises they can’t keep. As they navigate this strange new society, Mother’s ‘natural child’ threatens an almost extinct human race.

The two-part premiere may not answer any of the show’s lingering questions, however, it deepens the more intimate mysteries like the ones concerning the atheist android couple Mother and Father as they become increasingly human, adapting to their foreign landscape.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

Unfortunately HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. However, if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

