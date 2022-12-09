 Skip to Content
Random Acts of Flyness HBO Max

How to Watch ‘Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

“Random Acts of Flyness” is returning to HBO Max on Friday, Dec. 9. The series is a late-night sketch show, a luid, mind-melting stream-of-conscious response to the contemporary American mediascape. The show tells these stories through a uniquely Black lens, and each episode features interconnected vignettes that makes the series a unique mix of vérité documentary, musical performances, surrealist melodrama and humorous animation. You can watch Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch 'Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King'

About 'Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King'

Artist, musician, and filmmaker Terence Nance returns for a long-awaited second season of the acclaimed series “Random Acts of Flyness”. Exploring the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling, the second season follows Terence (Terence Nance) and Najja (Alicia Pilgrim), a couple working towards healing generational wounds and reintroducing themselves to the ways of their ancestors.

Each of the six episodes ofSeason 2 explores a different dimension, while presenting a rich tapestry of audio and visuals to illustrate the spiritual practice of Black liberation. This truly unique show demonstrates both the beauty and the ugliness of American life from a Black perspective, and challenges its viewers to think about the world around them in a different way than they previously had done.

What is the 'Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King' episode schedule?

HBO Max will be airing ‘Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King’ on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

  • Episode 1: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
  • Episode 2: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
  • Episode 3: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
  • Episode 4: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
  • Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
  • Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

What devices can you use to stream 'Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King'?

You can watch Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

    2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

    If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

  • Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King

    December 10, 2022

    Exploring the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling, the second season follows Terence and Najja, a couple working towards healing generational wounds and reintroducing themselves to the ways of their ancestors. Each explores a different dimension while presenting a rich tapestry of audio and visuals to illustrate the spiritual practice of Black liberation.

