How to Watch ‘Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“Random Acts of Flyness” is returning to HBO Max on Friday, Dec. 9. The series is a late-night sketch show, a luid, mind-melting stream-of-conscious response to the contemporary American mediascape. The show tells these stories through a uniquely Black lens, and each episode features interconnected vignettes that makes the series a unique mix of vérité documentary, musical performances, surrealist melodrama and humorous animation. You can watch Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King'

Artist, musician, and filmmaker Terence Nance returns for a long-awaited second season of the acclaimed series “Random Acts of Flyness”. Exploring the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling, the second season follows Terence (Terence Nance) and Najja (Alicia Pilgrim), a couple working towards healing generational wounds and reintroducing themselves to the ways of their ancestors.

Each of the six episodes ofSeason 2 explores a different dimension, while presenting a rich tapestry of audio and visuals to illustrate the spiritual practice of Black liberation. This truly unique show demonstrates both the beauty and the ugliness of American life from a Black perspective, and challenges its viewers to think about the world around them in a different way than they previously had done.

What is the 'Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King' episode schedule?

HBO Max will be airing ‘Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King’ on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Episode 1: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Episode 2: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Episode 3: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Episode 4: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

