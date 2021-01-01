How to Watch “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” Live Online

With everyone locked at home, Broadway fans came together on TikTok to create a musical based on Pixar’s film “Ratatouille.” By bringing together Broadway stars and the TikTok community, “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical: will come to life for one-night only.

How to Watch “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical”

When: Premieres January 1st, 2021 at 7pm ET

Where: TodayTix

Stream: Watch with $5 Donation to The Actors Fund

The show stars Tituss Burgess as Remy the rat. Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) will star as Linguini, along with Wayne Brady (Django), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), André De Shields (Ego), Adam Lambert (Emile), Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Ashley Park (Colette),Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and Mary Testa (Skinner).

The musical will feature songs from many of the TikTok creators Chamberlin, Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, Emily Jacobsen, Sophia James, Katie Johantgen, Daniel Mertzlufft, Alec Powell, and Blake Rouse – and feature a 20-piece orchestra.

How Much Does It Cost to Stream “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical”?

The musical will stream as a Virtual event of TodayTix.com starting at 7pm ET. To access the stream, you will need to make a $5 donation to “The Actor Fund.” With your donation, you can watch as many times as you want for 72 hours.

About “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical”

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will celebrate the delectable crowd-sourced creation by giving it the full high-kicking, lip-smacking Broadway treatment. It’s your musical, cooked to perfection! Join Broadway’s biggest and brightest talents along with some of the most celebrated TikTok creators for a singular special event benefiting The Actors Fund. Stay tuned, it’s going to be delicious!