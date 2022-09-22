How to Watch ‘Raven’s Hollow’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ready to be terrified by the experiences of a young West Point cadet named Edgar Allen Poe? New Shudder film “Raven’s Hollow” exposes a gruesome discovery by the future writer that will forever change his perspective on all things horrific and the course of American fiction as well. The movie will be available on Sept. 22 as part of the fall lineup for AMC+ and you can stream it for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch ‘Raven’s Hollow’

When: September 22

TV: AMC+

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

About ‘Raven’s Hollow’

“Raven’s Hollow” tells the chilling story of an incident from the life of a young West Point cadet named Edgar Allen Poe. During a training exercise in upstate New York, a grim discovery draws the young Poe and four other cadets into the heart of a forgotten community that is hiding a horrifying secret.

Raven’s Hollow September 22, 2022 West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community where they find a township guarding a frightening secret.

The movie stars William Mosely, whose last major role was Prince Liam in “The Royals,” in the role of the young Poe. His co-stars include Melanie Zanetti, Callum Woodhouse, David Hayman, and Kate Dickie. The story is based on a real-life incident that happened during Poe’s time at West Point in 1830.

Can You Stream ‘Raven’s Hollow’ for Free?

You have two options to watch “Raven’s Hollow” for free. First, you can watch with a seven-day free trial of Shudder. That option provides the full Shudder library of horror films and shows. After the free trial, the service costs $5.99/month.

A better option is a seven-day free trial of AMC+. That subscription includes all of Shudder, alongside many other great libraries with shows like “The Walking Dead,” “Kevin Can F**K Himself,” “Mad Men.” AMC+ provides content from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Raven’s Hollow’ on AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV