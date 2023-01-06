How to Watch ‘Ready to Love’ Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A whole new batch of singles is heading to Miami this week! “Ready to Love” returns to OWN for its seventh season. Tune in on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET to watch the 16 cast members meet and mingle with potential matches. Will they discover that they’re ready for love, or will their searches be unsuccessful? You can watch OWN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo .

About 'Ready to Love' Season Premiere

While in Miami, the singles get to know one another. Right away, they must get to know each other and figure out how they really feel. They have to act fast, though, because two of them are heading home on the very first night. As reality TV fans know, no dating show is complete without conflict, competition, and other complications. As the season unfolds, the singles will face all kinds of obstacles in their way. Which relationships will survive the ultimate test?

Tommy Miles hosts the unscripted dating series. Along the way, the cast members will gain important insight and advice from a couple who previously found love on the OWN series. The individuals hoping to find their person on “Ready to Love” Season 7 include:

Women:

Corvaya, 31

Natasha, 37

Zee, 34

Morgan, 38 Marcia, 34

Mercedes, 31

Sue-Ann, 39

Jeffri, 32

Men:

Andre, 39

Dre, 39

Lyndon, 33

Bluu, 40 DeMario, 37

Anthony, 39

Tony, 42

Blake, 44

Can you watch 'Ready to Love' Season Premiere for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch OWN on Philo.

What is the 'Ready to Love' Season Premiere episode schedule?

One new episode airs each Friday. Season 7 features a total of 14 episodes.

What devices can you use to stream 'Ready to Love' Season Premiere?

You can watch OWN on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Ready to Love' Season Premiere Trailer