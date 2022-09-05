How to Watch ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Bravo brings reality TV fans an all-new series this holiday weekend. “Real Housewives in Paris” follows six 20-something women in the City of Light. Don’t miss their exciting adventures as they explore Paris. The new unscripted series premieres on Bravo on Monday, Sept. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET. After the premiere, one new episode will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET each week and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ Premiere

The new series will also be available to stream on-demand the following day on Peacock. The first season features a total of 10 episodes.

About ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’

The series gives a look into the ladies’ lives as they experience everything that Paris has to offer. All six of them are American ex-pats and they are eager to take on this next adventure. They bond over their shared experiences, go on romantic encounters, and achieve their career goals.

In the first episode, the ladies spill details about their lives and get to know each other. Then, Anya hosts an American Thanksgiving dinner. Emily is excited to experience a little romance. Every Bravo series wouldn’t be complete with the tears and drama fans have come to expect.

The “Real Girlfriends in Paris” cast includes:

Adja Toure

Margaux Lignel

Emily Gorelik

Kacey Margo

Anya Firestone

Victoria Zito

Can You Watch ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ for Free on Peacock?

Peacock offers a free tier but you will need to sign up for a paid subscription to stream “Real Girlfriends in Paris.” Premium with ads costs $4.99 per month and premium without ads is $9.99 per month.

How to Stream ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Real Girlfriends in Paris” on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options