How to Watch ‘Real Madrid: Until the End’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Soccer fans the world over are enjoying this time of year. The MLS season started just a couple of weeks ago, and the UEFA Champions League is in the second leg of its round of 16 knockout stage. Now fans of the beautiful game will also get to enjoy “Real Madrid: Until the End,” a new documentary series premiering Friday, March 10 on Apple TV+ . It offers an unprecedented chance to go behind the scenes of one of the most prestigious soccer clubs in the world for a whole season. You can watch Real Madrid: Until the End with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Real Madrid: Until the End’ Premiere

Introduced by David Beckham, “Real Madrid: Until The End” is a three-part series that steps onto the field and, for the first time ever, goes in-depth with the iconic soccer club for a look at their astonishing 2021-2022 season. The year was filled with dramatic come-from-behind victories and no shortage of on-field heroics from both veterans and newcomers alike. Fueled by their fervent fans, they defy the odds and skeptics on their way to one of the most memorable finishes in football history, culminating in a record 14th Champions League title.

The series will join Apple’s expanding offering of nonfiction programming featuring the behind-the-scenes stories of the biggest names in sports, including “Make or Break,” a docuseries with the World Surf League; “Super League,” documenting the high stakes battle for the future of European football; the acclaimed Emmy Award nominated four-part documentary event series “They Call Me Magic,” chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson; and “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” about basketball sensation Makur Maker.

Can you watch ‘Real Madrid: Until the End’ Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Real Madrid: Until the End on Apple TV+.

Can you watch ‘Real Madrid: Until the End’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Real Madrid: Until the End and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Real Madrid: Until the End’ Premiere?

You can watch Real Madrid: Until the End on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Real Madrid: Until the End’ Premiere Trailer