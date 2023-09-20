How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin 2023 UEFA Champions League Game Live For Free Without Cable

Welcome to the UEFA Champions League, FC Union Berlin! The Bundesliga team is making its first-ever appearance in the prestigious European soccer tournament in 2023. Its reward? A meeting with last year’s Champions League winner Real Madrid on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 12:45 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Union Berlin seems to be walking into a buzzsaw, but can it pull off a miracle upset in its first Champions League game? Find out with a Subscription to Paramount Plus.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin 2023 UEFA Champions League Game

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 12:45 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Paramount Plus.

About Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin 2023 UEFA Champions League Game

Real Madrid must be licking their chops to see Union Berlin first up on their Champions League schedule this season. The side has played against four other first-time Champions League participants in history and has won all four matches. Real Madrid has 182 victories in the UEFA Champions League in club history, more than any other club in the long legacy of the tournament.

But Union Berlin has a chance to do something few other German sides have done in the Champions League. Only three out of the 14 previous German teams to make their first UEFA Champions League appearance won their initial game. But Union made it to the group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League, and last season they improved on that performance by making the round of 16 in the Europa League.

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

