How to Watch ‘Reboot’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Hulu’s meta-comedy “Reboot” is wrapping its first season on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The series focuses on a set of actors (played by another incredibly talented set of stars) brought back together after decades apart to reboot their hit sitcom “Step Right Up.” A lot has changed in Hollywood since they drifted apart, but over the season they’ve found that the more things change, the more they stay the same. You can watch the Season 1 finale of “Reboot” exclusively with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Reboot’ Season Finale
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 25
- TV: Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘Reboot’
Reed Serling, Bree Marie Jensen, Clay Berber, and Zack Jackson have all had their ups and downs making the first season of their rebooted show “Step Right Up.” It wasn’t quite what any of them expected it to be, and they’ve found out that maybe they aren’t the people they thought they were either.
The season finale will, in the grandest tradition of TV sitcoms, be full of surprises. Bree gets hit with surprising news during an on-camera interview just as Reed gets a surprise visitor. Clay struggles with buying a house. Hannah and Gordon learn that there’s been a regime change at Hulu, and that their renewal might not be a sure thing.
The series features an all-star cast, including Rachel Bloom, Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Paul Reiser, Johnny Knoxville, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu. You’ll have to watch the season 1 finale to find out if the show gets picked up for sweeps!
Can You Stream ‘Reboot’ Season Finale For Free?
If you are not a Hulu customer, yes! Hulu offers a 30 day free trial to either its ad-free or ad-supported tier to new customers.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Reboot’ on Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
