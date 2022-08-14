How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees KayRod Broadcast with Derek Jeter Live for Free Without Cable

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez return for another “KayRod” broadcast on ESPN2 for Sunday, Aug. 14’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. “KayRod” will also play host to former Yankees shortstop and star of the ESPN docuseries “The Captain,” Derek Jeter. See what the former Yankee captain has to say about his docuseries, his time with the Yankees, the current state of baseball, and anything else starting at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the KayRod Alternate Broadcast with Derek Jeter

When: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

About the “KayRod” Broadcast

ESPN’s “KayRod Cast” — a special alternate presentation for select “Sunday Night Baseball” games on ESPN2 — made its debut on April 10, when the New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox. The KayRod gets its name from its two stars — voice of the New York Yankees and ESPN New York radio host Michael Kay and former Mariners, Rangers, and Yankees shortstop Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez.

Like most other alternate broadcasts, the KayRod cast will be more relaxed, with the focus less on the play-by-play of the game and more of a focus on discussion and analysis. You’ll also see special guests connected to the game, including Derek Jeter, customized graphics, social media and audience integration, and stories from Rodriguez’s historic playing career.

