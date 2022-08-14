 Skip to Content
How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees KayRod Broadcast with Derek Jeter Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez return for another “KayRod” broadcast on ESPN2 for Sunday, Aug. 14’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. “KayRod” will also play host to former Yankees shortstop and star of the ESPN docuseries “The Captain,” Derek Jeter. See what the former Yankee captain has to say about his docuseries, his time with the Yankees, the current state of baseball, and anything else starting at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the KayRod Alternate Broadcast with Derek Jeter

About the “KayRod” Broadcast

ESPN’s “KayRod Cast” — a special alternate presentation for select “Sunday Night Baseball” games on ESPN2 — made its debut on April 10, when the New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox. The KayRod gets its name from its two stars — voice of the New York Yankees and ESPN New York radio host Michael Kay and former Mariners, Rangers, and Yankees shortstop Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez.

Like most other alternate broadcasts, the KayRod cast will be more relaxed, with the focus less on the play-by-play of the game and more of a focus on discussion and analysis. You’ll also see special guests connected to the game, including Derek Jeter, customized graphics, social media and audience integration, and stories from Rodriguez’s historic playing career.

How to Stream the KayRod Alternate Broadcast with Derek Jeter for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the KayRod Alternate Broadcast with Derek Jeter live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Big Papi on his relationship with A-Rod: 'Now I gotta deal with him everyday!' 😂 | KayRod Cast

