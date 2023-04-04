How to Watch ‘Redefined: J.R. Smith’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

How well do you know J.R. Smith? If he ever played for your NBA team, you’ll know just how enigmatic, sometimes brilliant, and occasionally maddening he could be on the court. But Smith is retired now, and pursuing his next dream in “Redefined: J.R. Smith,” the new docuseries coming to Prime Video on Tuesday, April 4. Watch Smith transition away from his professional career, and embrace the challenges of what comes next. You can watch Redefined: J.R. Smith with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Redefined: J.R. Smith’ Premiere

“Redefined: J.R. Smith” is a four-part docuseries following J.R. Smith, whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself at a crossroads; no NBA team to call home, and in search of something to help Smith redefine his life and career.

The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself: getting a college education. While doing so, there’s no reason he can’t also pursue a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University. Watch Smith embrace the challenges of learning a new sport, and of trying to navigate a world he’s never explored before: the college campus.

