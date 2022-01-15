 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Remix My Space With Marsai Martin’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

Lauren Forristal

Black-ish” actress Marsai Martin is surprising teens that have made a positive impact in their communities with a personalized bedroom makeover in the new discovery+ series “Remix My Space with Marsai Martin.” The eight-episode season will be available on Saturday, January 15. You can watch with a subscription to discovery+.

How to Watch ‘Remix My Space with Marsai Martin’ Series Premiere

About ‘Remix My Space with Marsai Martin’

Marsai gets to show off her love for interior design in her new series, creating stunning bedrooms for peer-nominated youth who have made a difference in their communities whether that be sending care packages to child cancer patients, feeding the homeless, or teaching kids how to cook their own nutritious meals.

Carpenter Joanie Sprague and designer Tiffany Thompson will join Marsai to build a room beyond any teen’s dreams. Each makeover is based on the individual’s unique interests, personality, and style. The series will also follow the young actress as she takes the selected teens on field trips that they would be excited by, which include exploring photography, robotics, and even sneakers.

In the premiere episode, 15-year-old honor student Hayley, created a match-up program between seniors and preschoolers. Martin will transform Hayley’s room to reflect her passion for ballet.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Discovery+?

Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

