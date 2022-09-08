How to Watch ‘Renovation Impossible’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

HGTV is adding another fresh series to its home reno lineup this week. If you have been enjoying all of the recent additions, this is one you can’t miss. “Renovation Impossible” follows Dallas-based contractor Russell J. Holmes (“Garage Rehab”) as he attempts to resume paused projects and completely redo homes on a tight budget. The first episode premieres on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch the new series with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Renovation Impossible’ Series Premiere

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. ET Where: HGTV

HGTV Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘Renovation Impossible’

“Renovation Impossible” features homeowners who have had to hit pause on their renovations for various reasons. Some have stopped because they can’t agree on ideas and styles, while others were overly ambitious and couldn’t do it all on their own. Russell steps in to help clients finish what they started without breaking the bank.

He is joined by designer Paige Poupart, who creates gorgeous interiors without breaking the bank. By thrifting and repurposing items, she is able to save clients money while still helping them achieve the home decor styles of their dreams.

In the first episode, a couple needs help resuming their home renovation. They purchased the house and had high hopes, but when it came time to get to work, they were indecisive. After letting the house sit empty for a year, the couple is reaching out for a little bit of help. Though they’re racing against the clock to get the project done quickly and on a tight budget, Russell is up for the challenge.

“It’s not always easy with strict budgets and clients who don’t alway see eye-to-eye on renovation decisions. This is where I step in,” said Russell. “I use tough love, creative solutions and a lot of elbow grease to help clients turn their house into a home that they will love for years to come.”

How to Stream the ‘Renovation Impossible’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Renovation Impossible” series premiere on HGTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.