How to Watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

About Reservation Dogs

After the crew loses one of their friends, Daniel, they get to work pursuing his dream of making it to California. They begin saving their money while fending off a rival gang in their small Oklahoma town. The show tells the story of “Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis) “Cheese” (Lane Factor), and “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs) as they work together to chase Daniel’s dream.

The series was filmed on location in rural Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The show is rooted in Indigenous representation and features Indigenous writers, directors, and series regulars.

Reservation Dogs is executive produced by Sterlin Harjo (Barking Water, Four Sheets to the Wind), Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok) and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of) and produced by FX Productions.

