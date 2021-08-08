 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Reservation Dogs, a new comedy series, follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California. The new series is available to stream exclusively under the FX on Hulu banner starting Monday, August 9, and kicks off with two half-hour episodes. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

How to Watch Reservation Dogs

About Reservation Dogs

After the crew loses one of their friends, Daniel, they get to work pursuing his dream of making it to California. They begin saving their money while fending off a rival gang in their small Oklahoma town. The show tells the story of “Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis) “Cheese” (Lane Factor), and “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs) as they work together to chase Daniel’s dream.

The series was filmed on location in rural Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The show is rooted in Indigenous representation and features Indigenous writers, directors, and series regulars.

Reservation Dogs is executive produced by Sterlin Harjo (Barking Water, Four Sheets to the Wind), Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok) and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of) and produced by FX Productions.

On Which Devices Can You Stream Reservation Dogs on FX on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

