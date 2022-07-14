How to Watch ‘Resident Evil’ Series on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Barricade your doors and grab your favorite implement of destruction because humans are back on the menu. Netflix releases its original series “Resident Evil,” telling the tale of a company trying to reimagine itself while the world it made crumbles around it. Fourteen years after a virus wiped out much of the global population, Jade Wesker deals with what happened to her sister while coming to terms with her father’s tainted legacy. Hunker down for horror on Thursday, July 14 with a Subscription to Netflix.

About ‘Resident Evil’

In 2022, a zombie plague caused by the dreaded T-Virus spread across the globe, infecting billions and killing millions. Behind it all, the Umbrella Corporation pulls the strings with Albert Wexler (Lance Reddick) at the helm. “Resident Evil” splits viewers between two timelines: The first focuses on the original outbreak where Wexler’s twin daughters must fight to survive, and fourteen years later as the world recovers in the aftermath of such destruction.

In the “present” of 2036, cannibalistic plague victims roam the countryside while the Umbrella Corporation keeps everyone safe in walled-off cities. Jade, lost in London, teams up with other survivors as her father’s company frantically hunts her down. As the series unfolds, Wexler’s daughters Jade and Billie uncover truths both in 2022 and fourteen years later, and the full effects of the T-Virus will finally become known.

“Resident Evil” will release in eight 60-minute episodes, all of which are available on Thursday, July 14. While the series is based on the popular video game franchise and echoes the popular films, the Netflix show will exist in its own universe.

