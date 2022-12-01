How to Watch Richard Branson Documentary ‘Branson’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Richard Branson took the world by storm in the late ’90s and early 2000s. He represented a new breed of billionaire, one with a less stuffy and more fun-loving public image. Now, Branson has decided to sit down with filmmaker Chris Smith for a new four-part docuseries about himself called “Branson,” coming to HBO and HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 1. The series will cover Branson’s life from the start to the present, and you can watch it all with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Branson’
- When: Thursday, Dec. 1
- TV: HBO, HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About ‘Branson’
Sixteen days before Richard Branson was scheduled to make a potentially historic flight as the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft in July 2021, the billionaire entrepreneur sat down for a conversation with acclaimed filmmaker Chris Smith. Smith ultimately takes audiences on an expansive and intimate 70-year journey, from Branson’s upbringing as the son of a spirited, tough-love mother in Britain, to his pursuits of extreme, personal daredevilry that serves both to grow his businesses’ brands and feed his insatiable, lifelong thirst for high-stakes adventure.
With added insight from family members, business associates, and journalists, and illustrated by decades of archival and home video footage, “Branson” reveals the ups and downs of a man driven by risk-taking in both his business and personal life, reflecting on the costs and rewards of his lifelong, relentless optimism and boundary-pushing.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Branson.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Branson’ on HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
