How to Watch Richard Branson Documentary ‘Branson’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Richard Branson took the world by storm in the late ’90s and early 2000s. He represented a new breed of billionaire, one with a less stuffy and more fun-loving public image. Now, Branson has decided to sit down with filmmaker Chris Smith for a new four-part docuseries about himself called “Branson,” coming to HBO and HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 1. The series will cover Branson’s life from the start to the present, and you can watch it all with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘Branson’

Sixteen days before Richard Branson was scheduled to make a potentially historic flight as the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft in July 2021, the billionaire entrepreneur sat down for a conversation with acclaimed filmmaker Chris Smith. Smith ultimately takes audiences on an expansive and intimate 70-year journey, from Branson’s upbringing as the son of a spirited, tough-love mother in Britain, to his pursuits of extreme, personal daredevilry that serves both to grow his businesses’ brands and feed his insatiable, lifelong thirst for high-stakes adventure.

With added insight from family members, business associates, and journalists, and illustrated by decades of archival and home video footage, “Branson” reveals the ups and downs of a man driven by risk-taking in both his business and personal life, reflecting on the costs and rewards of his lifelong, relentless optimism and boundary-pushing.

