How to Watch Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Space Flight Live Online For Free On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

This morning Virgin Galactic will fly it’s founder Richard Branson, along with a crew of five others, to the edge of space. The launch will be televised live on ABC, CBS, along with on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The launch is supposed to take place at 10:30am ET.

How to Watch Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Flight

When: Sunday, July 11th at 10:30am ET

Where: ABC, CBS, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

Virgin Galactic Unity 22 Spaceflight Live Stream

The Unity 22 will be Virgin’s fourth flight with a crew and if successful plans to offer commercial flights next year. The space race amongst billionaires will see Branson head to the edge of space, just 9 days before Jeff Bezos’ launch. The flight is expected to last at least an hour, with lift-off is set for 10:30 AM ET.

The live stream will be hosted by Stephen Colbert with Grammy-nominated singer Khalid, sharing a new song upon Branson’s return.