How to Watch ‘Riches’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Wealth and family harmony simply do not mix. That’s the premise of “Riches,” the newest drama coming to Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 2. The series follows various members of the Richards family, who have known wealth and power all of their lives. But when the family patriarch suddenly dies, the Richards children face a mad scramble for power, and each is desperate to come out on top. You can watch the first season of “Riches” starting on Friday, Dec. 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Riches’ Series Premiere

About ‘Riches’

“Riches” follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control. The money is definitely worth fighting for, but who will ultimately walk away with the family’s riches?

The high-stakes family drama is written and created by Abby Ajayi and stars ​​Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye, and Emmanuel Imani.

Can You Stream ‘Riches’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you haven’t signed up for Prime Video you can! Prime Video offers new users a 30-day free trial of its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Riches’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.