 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Riches’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Wealth and family harmony simply do not mix. That’s the premise of “Riches,” the newest drama coming to Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 2. The series follows various members of the Richards family, who have known wealth and power all of their lives. But when the family patriarch suddenly dies, the Richards children face a mad scramble for power, and each is desperate to come out on top. You can watch the first season of “Riches” starting on Friday, Dec. 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Riches’ Series Premiere

About ‘Riches’

“Riches” follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control. The money is definitely worth fighting for, but who will ultimately walk away with the family’s riches?

The high-stakes family drama is written and created by Abby Ajayi and stars ​​Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye, and Emmanuel Imani.

Can You Stream ‘Riches’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you haven’t signed up for Prime Video you can! Prime Video offers new users a 30-day free trial of its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Riches’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check out a Trailer for 'Riches'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.