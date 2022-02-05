How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Join Rick and Morty for another season of alternate dimensions, alien planets, and terrorizing Jerry, Beth, and Summer as much as possible. You can expect all 10 episodes to arrive on Hulu at midnight on Saturday, February 5. Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Saturday, February 5 at 12 AM

TV: Hulu

About ‘Rick and Morty’

The fifth season is officially coming to streaming, after airing on Adult Swim this past Fall. “Rick and Morty” stars Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, and Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith.

Rick, a twisted drunk scientist grandfather, and his nervous, insecure grandson Morty are off on another set of adventures together. Season 5 is expected to shake things up for the animated series, as the final slate of episodes made the biggest changes to the franchise yet. The multiverse has been changed forever and there are entirely new potential threats, stories, and all kinds of different quests for the titular duo.

Here’s a full list of episodes in Rick and Morty Season 5 :

“Mort Dinner Rick Andre”

“Mortyplicity”

“A Rickconvenient Mort”

“Rickdependence Spray”

“Amortycan Grickfitti”

“Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular”

“Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”

“Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort”

“Forgetting Sarick Mortshall”

“Rickmurai Jack”

While this may not be too revealing in terms of the story plot, it’s still fun to read nonetheless.

Fans will also be happy to know that Season 6 and Season 7 of the series are currently in the works. You can find the first four seasons of the series streaming with Hulu and HBO Max. Rick and Morty Season 6 is expected to make its debut in fall 2022.

