How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Prepare to get schwifty, “Rick and Morty” fans, because your favorite animated duo is coming back for a new season. The sixth season of “Rick and Morty” will premiere Sunday, Sept. 4 on Adult Swim. Season 5 ended with former-President Morty stepping into a portal to an unknown dimension. The destination may be unrevealed, but it’s a good bet that mind-bending, hilarious mayhem will ensue. The new season of “Rick and Morty” will air on Cartoon Network’s after-hours persona Adult Swim, and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Premiere

About ‘Rick and Morty’

“Rick and Morty” follows the interstellar — and often extra-dimensional — adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. Rick, a sociopathic mad scientist with an unchecked alcohol addiction, doesn’t have much time for society’s rules, no matter which dimension’s society he’s visiting. Morty is kind-hearted and shy but often has to put these qualities aside in order to stop whatever insane nonsense Rick has conjured up.

“Rick and Morty” achieved instant cult status upon its debut in 2013. “It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network. “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”

Justin Roiland provides the voices of both Rick and Morty, with Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer rounding out the cast. Cartoon Network ordered 70 more episodes when they renewed the show in 2018, so after the 10 episodes of Season 5 and the upcoming 10 episodes of Season 6, fans will still have 50 more to look forward to.

Can You Stream The S 6 Premiere of ‘Rick and Morty’ For Free?

If you are not a DIRECTV Stream customer already, yes! New subscribers get a five-day free trial of DIRECTV Stream, so sign up any time between now and Sunday to watch the season six premiere of “Rick and Morty” for free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Rick and Morty’ on DIRECTV Stream?

DIRECTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

