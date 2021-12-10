 Skip to Content
Ricky Powell: The Individualist

How to Watch ‘Ricky Powell: The Individualist’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Ricky Powell, the infamous street photographer, rose to fame in the concrete jungle that is New York City during the 80s and 90s. In his new documentary, stories of some of the wildest moments in popular culture will be captured. “Ricky Powell: The Individualist” will debut on Showtime on Friday, December 10 at 8 PM ET. You can stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Ricky Powell: The Individualist’ Premiere

About ‘Ricky Powell: The Individualist’

An opportunity that comes once in a lifetime happened for NYC native Ricky “The Rickster” Powell when he joined the Beastie Boys on their tour and photographed some of the biggest names like Run-DMC, Madonna, Warhol, Eric B and Rakim, Laurence Fishburne, Keith Haring, and Basquiat. The legendary photographer of the 80s and 90s captured the hip-hop scenes of New York like no else could.

Now the camera is turned on him, in his own documentary “Ricky Powell: The Individualist.” Directed by Josh Swade and produced by TIME Studios and MaggieVision Productions, the doc features archival photographs and footage shot by the Rickster, as well as interviews of his most well-known subjects.

May 30, 2020

Ricky Powell boasts a quintessential New York story, rising to fame as a street photographer in the 80’s and 90’s and touring with the Beastie Boys, capturing some of the wildest moments in popular culture.

How to Stream ‘Ricky Powell: The Individualist’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘Ricky Powell: The Individualist’ on Showtime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

