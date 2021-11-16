 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The time is near for the exciting crossover that everyone hoped for. Season 6 of “Riverdale” will finally bring fans “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” crossover, with an appearance from Kiernan Shipka. You can watch the premiere on Tuesday, November 16 at 9 PM ET on The CW or with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch “Riverdale” Season 6 Premiere

When: Tuesday, November 16 at 9 PM ET
TV: The CW
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

About “Riverdale”

The “Riverdale” drama isn’t over yet. Barely a month between the finale of Season 5 and the beginning of Season 6, The CW is hosting a five-episode event, “Rivervale,” where somehow, stuff gets even weirder in this town…

New episodes will stream the next day on Netflix for subscribers who aren’t in the U.S. After the fifth episode airs, the season won’t return until Sunday, March 6 at 8 PM ET. American subscribers can watch Season 6 on Netflix eight days after the finale airs.

There was a seven-year time jump in Season 5, with twenty-somethings Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead and their new couple arrangments. Veronica is now with Reggie, Archie is with Bettie, Jughead is with Tabitha, and Alice is with Frank. The season finale also shows Cheryl letting her ancestor Abigal’s curse loose, a beginner’s mistake for the new witch.

Thankfully, Sabrina Spellman will show up with a life-saving spell.

This exciting crossover was confirmed by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, “We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event. It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds—I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

Riverdale

January 26, 2017

Set in the present, the series offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica and their friends, exploring the surreality of small-town life, the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome facade.

How to Stream “Riverdale” Season 6 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Riverdale” Season 6 premiere on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
The CW---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: The CW + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: The CW + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: The CW + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: The CW + 32 Top Cable Channels

