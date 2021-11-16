How to Watch ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

The time is near for the exciting crossover that everyone hoped for. Season 6 of “Riverdale” will finally bring fans “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” crossover, with an appearance from Kiernan Shipka. You can watch the premiere on Tuesday, November 16 at 9 PM ET on The CW or with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

About “Riverdale”

The “Riverdale” drama isn’t over yet. Barely a month between the finale of Season 5 and the beginning of Season 6, The CW is hosting a five-episode event, “Rivervale,” where somehow, stuff gets even weirder in this town…

New episodes will stream the next day on Netflix for subscribers who aren’t in the U.S. After the fifth episode airs, the season won’t return until Sunday, March 6 at 8 PM ET. American subscribers can watch Season 6 on Netflix eight days after the finale airs.

There was a seven-year time jump in Season 5, with twenty-somethings Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead and their new couple arrangments. Veronica is now with Reggie, Archie is with Bettie, Jughead is with Tabitha, and Alice is with Frank. The season finale also shows Cheryl letting her ancestor Abigal’s curse loose, a beginner’s mistake for the new witch.

Thankfully, Sabrina Spellman will show up with a life-saving spell.

This exciting crossover was confirmed by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, “We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event. It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds—I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

