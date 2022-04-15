How to Watch ‘Roar’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

“Eight stories, one roar.” The dark anthology series “Roar” stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Issa Rae, and more and is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15. Watch with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Roar’ Premiere

About ‘Roar’

This collection of genre-bending stories is based on the book by Cecelia Ahern and each of the eight episodes will be told through the eyes of a different woman, touching upon female experiences that are rarely spoken about. “Roar” focuses on ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances like eating photographs, dating ducks, and living on shelves like trophies. “And yet, their struggles are universal,” Apple TV+ said in a press release.

The cast of female talent includes Kidman, Erivo, Rae, Merritt Wever, Brie, Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward. Also, each installment will feature notable stars such as Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, Justin Kirk, and more.

Roar April 15, 2022 Featuring an all-star cast, this genre-bending anthology series weaves together eight darkly comedic feminist fables that take unexpected approaches to subjects like gender roles, autonomy, and identity.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com