How to watch Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Have Marvel’s “WandaVision” and the recent release of Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” got you designing your own costume yet? If you’re riding the superhero kick, Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’ is a must-watch. If you’re getting tired of the superhero craze, the show might well give the genre a much-needed breath of fresh air. With an $8.99 / month subscription to Amazon Prime, you can check out Invincible March 26th and decide for yourself.

How to Watch ‘Invincible’

When: Friday, March 26

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Amazon Prime

‘Invincible’ is based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, and walks us through the origins of determined-but-diffident Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the 17-year old son of the world’s most powerful superhero (J.K. Simmons). More than just another superhero story, ‘Invincible’ is less about punching alien baddies in the face (though there’s plenty of action to be had), and more about coming to terms with what your identity means to you - especially after Grayson discovers a secret that darkens his father’s heroic legacy.

Produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, ‘Invinvible’ will also feature a star-studded lineup besides just the aforementioned Yeun and Simmons. The cast also includes Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Zachary Quinto and Mahershala Ali. With a sprawling story with 15 years of source material to draw from, we’re sure to be in for a wild ride.

Can You Stream ‘Invincible’ For Free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial offer to explore its huge array of shows and movies. The service is included in Amazon’s $8.99 / month subscription.

When Are ‘Invincible’ Episodes Released?

The first three episodes of ‘Invincible’ are scheduled to drop on Amazon Prime Video March 26, 2021. New episodes will follow each Friday until April 30, 2021. The series is expected to run for eight episodes, each around 60 minutes in length.

What is the ‘Invincible’ Episode Schedule?

The first three episodes air on March 26, with the rest following each subsequent Friday.

Episode 1: Friday, March 26

Episode 2: Friday, March 26

Episode 3: Friday, March 26

Episode 4: Friday, April 2

Episode 5: Friday, April 9

Episode 6: Friday, April 16

Episode 7: Friday, April 23

Episode 8: Friday, April 30