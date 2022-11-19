How to Watch Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Introduction Ceremony for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Are you ready to rock? HBO Max sure hopes so, because it is presenting the 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Introduction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19. A huge range of performers will be inducted this year, from rap superstar Eminem to the iconic Dolly Parton. The show will feature performances and speeches from the inductees, and so much more. If you’d like to watch your favorite musical act be immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, you’ll need a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Introduction Ceremony

About 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Introduction Ceremony

The 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Introduction Ceremony is a celebration of some of the finest musical acts ever to grace a stage. The ceremony honors this year’s Inductees: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon; Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence; and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The induction ceremony will also feature surprise special guests.

Some inductees couldn’t help but gush about being thusly honored. Lionel Richie was one of this year’s honorees who couldn’t hold back.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is the holy grail as far as I’m concerned, in terms of your peers, who you’re in there with, the history, what they all had to go through to get here,” said Richie. “What I love about the Hall of Fame is that each artist has a story. It’s the music that came out of their stories,” he added. “It humbles me to think that I’m even in the list because I know what all of them went through. To be able to join this group, that was a bucket list check right there.”

