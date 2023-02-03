How to Watch Kyle Busch Documentary ‘Rowdy’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

NASCAR fans won’t want to miss the newest Freevee Original documentary, which is available to stream on-demand beginning this week. “ Rowdy ” follows Cup Series Champion driver Kyle “Rowdy” Busch and the events that accompanied a major setback in his racing career. The documentary shows his incredible journey and demonstrates how he defied the odds. “Rowdy” drops exclusively on Freevee on Friday, Feb. 3. You can watch with a free sign-up to Freevee .

About Kyle Busch Documentary 'Rowdy'

“Rowdy” offers a closer look at Busch’s career, including his huge wins and hardest losses. The documentary is centered around the tragic 2015 crash that could have put an end to Busch’s career. While competing at the Daytona International Speedway, he was involved in a crash and ended up breaking one of his legs. He remained on the sidelines for months as he recovered.

Despite the accident, Busch persevered and came back stronger than ever before, becoming a champion in the sport. Throughout his career, Busch earned the titles of both the most winningest and most-hated NASCAR driver.

In interviews throughout the documentary, Busch opens up about his accident, comeback, career, and more. Other NASCAR icons, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon, make appearances and share their stories.

