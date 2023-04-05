How to Watch ‘Royals All Access’ Alternate Broadcast for Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live for Free Without Cable

Now that the pomp and circumstance of Opening Day is squarely in the rearview mirror for every team in Major League Baseball, teams and broadcasters are starting to roll out some other exciting initiatives to keep the excitement high amongst fans. On Wednesday, April 5, Bally Sports Kansas City is set to broadcast the Kansas City Royals game against the Toronto Blue Jays in both the traditional presentation and an exciting Manningcast-style alternate broadcast. The normal broadcast will air on the Bally Sports KC linear channel, while the “Royals All Access” version will appear on the Bally Sports app and streaming service Bally Sports+. You can watch the game live with a seven-day free trial to Fubo.

How to Watch ‘Royals All Access’ for Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

You can also stream the alternate broadcast on Bally Sports+ with a seven-day free trial to the sports-streamer.

About ‘Royals All Access’ for Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The regular broadcast duo of Ryan Lefebvre and Rex Hudler will main the traditional telecast on Bally Sports Kansas City, but that’s not the only way that Royals fans will be able to take in all of the action. The “Royals All Access” alternate broadcast will be led by Joel Goldberg, who will be joined by various Royals and Kansas City guests throughout the evening.

On hand will be Royals icon, Hall of Famer George Brett and former KC pitcher Jeremy Guthrie. Royals’ GM J.J. Picollo is also “tentatively” scheduled to appear.

If you already subscribe to a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service that gets you access to Bally Sports Kansas City, you can use your TV Everywhere credentials to stream the alternate broadcast via the Bally Sports app. However, if you need a live TV streamer to watch all of the games this season, you have a few options.

Currently, sports-focused streamer Fubo is offering a one-week free trial for new customers to check out their offerings. After those seven days, the service will run approximately $85.98 per month. Another option to get all of the Royals’ action this season is DIRECTV STREAM. While this streamer also has a free trial, unlike with Fubo, Bally Sports Kansas City isn’t included in the base package, so you would need to pay for the sports upgrade in order to see the game on the service.

Can You Stream ‘Royals All Access’ for Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Without a Live Streaming Service

However, if you don’t have a need for a live TV streaming service, but you still want to watch Royals’ games, and you live in the Kansas City market, the best option is to subscribe to Bally Sports+. This will provide you access to all of the programming available on the cable channel at a fraction of the cost. Following a seven-day free trial, Bally Sports+ will cost just $19.99 per month.

How to Stream ‘Royals All Access’ for Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Indiana High School Basketball Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

All Live TV Streaming Services