How to Watch ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

New year, new wigs, fashion and shade as RuPaul’s Drag Race comes back for a 13th season. The Emmy Award-winning series hosted by RuPaul, is coming back with a group of 13 new drag queens ready to compete and snatch the crown as the next drag superstar. The show premieres Jan. 1 on VH1 at 8 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo.

How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Premiere

When: Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: VH1, The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo

In anticipation of the season 13 premiere, VH1 blessed Drag Race fans with a 10-minute preview of the fist episode and if it’s indicative of the rest of the season, fans are in for a treat. “[From] the second you walk in, you’re just overstimulated, but you also have to hit your mark and remember what you were going to say,” Elliott With 2 Ts told PopSugar. “It’s so big! There were 300 things going on in my head all at the same time. I personally was just trying not to fall, pass out, or have a panic attack.”

Elliott with 2 Ts will be going against Kandy Muse, Denali, Gottmik, Tina Burner, Kahmora Hall, Olivia Lux, Tamisha Iman, Rosé, Symone, Joey Jay, LaLa Ri, and Utica Queen this season.

