How to Watch ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

Stephanie Sengwe

New year, new wigs, fashion and shade as RuPaul’s Drag Race comes back for a 13th season. The Emmy Award-winning series hosted by RuPaul, is coming back with a group of 13 new drag queens ready to compete and snatch the crown as the next drag superstar. The show premieres Jan. 1 on VH1 at 8 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo.

How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Premiere

  • When: Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: VH1, The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo
  • Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In anticipation of the season 13 premiere, VH1 blessed Drag Race fans with a 10-minute preview of the fist episode and if it’s indicative of the rest of the season, fans are in for a treat. “[From] the second you walk in, you’re just overstimulated, but you also have to hit your mark and remember what you were going to say,” Elliott With 2 Ts told PopSugar. “It’s so big! There were 300 things going on in my head all at the same time. I personally was just trying not to fall, pass out, or have a panic attack.”

Elliott with 2 Ts will be going against Kandy Muse, Denali, Gottmik, Tina Burner, Kahmora Hall, Olivia Lux, Tamisha Iman, Rosé, Symone, Joey Jay, LaLa Ri, and Utica Queen this season.

How to Stream “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race” live on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1, The CW, MTV, and POP + 28 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: MTV2 and LOGO

Philo

Price: $20
Includes: VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO + 16 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $5 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV, MTV2, and LOGO

Add-on: $5 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: VH1

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1, The CW, MTV, and POP + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: The CW and POP + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: VH1, The CW, MTV, and POP + 21 Top Cable Channels

