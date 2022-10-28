How to Watch ‘Run Sweetheart Run’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

It’s not rare for a movie to have some time pass between its festival debut and when general audiences can see it, but it’s been longer than most for “Run Sweetheart Run.” The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival all the way back before the pandemic in January 2020, and now the horror film about a single mom who goes on an epically bad blind date is set to arrive on Prime Video on Friday, October 28 and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Shana Feste, “Run Sweetheart Run” is about single mom Cherie (Ella Balinska) who goes on a blind date with Ethan (Pilou Asbæk, who played Euron Greyjoy on “Game of Thrones.”) However, things go badly on the date, and Cherie ends up spending most of the movie on the run, through the city of Los Angeles, from the man she’d been on a date with.

The film was shot all the way back in 2019, and debuted at Sundance the following year, the same festival as such long-ago releases as “Zola,” “Minari,” “Palm Springs,” and “Promising Young Woman.” The pandemic, which began soon after, led to the postponement of both the film’s South by Southwest showing and its theatrical release. Amazon picked up “Run Sweetheart Run” in 2020, and is finally bringing it out this month.

“Run Sweetheart Run” also stars Shohreh Aghdashloo, Aml Ameen, Clark Gregg, Dayo Okeniyi, and Betsy Brandt. Feste, the director, wrote the film along with Keith Josef Adkins and Kellee Terrell.

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.