How to Watch ‘Run the World’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Women rule the world, or so the old adage goes. The main characters of “Run the World,” which will premiere its second season on Friday, May 26 on STARZ would hardly disagree with that assessment. The show follows three Black women who are best friends, as they attempt to network their way to the top of their fields and find love along the way. You can watch Run the World: Season 2 with a subscription to STARZ . You can also watch with Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Run the World’ Season 2 Premiere

“Run the World” chronicles the euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows that Whitney, Renee and Sondi must endure in their pursuit of world domination. Whitney must follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life - both in love and their careers.

Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire, or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won’t let anything get in their way. Vicariously live through these three friends as they fashionably navigate through the ups and downs of life, love and careers in the pursuit to have it all. They’re moving on, and moving up.

Can you watch ‘Run the World’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

STARZ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Run the World: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Run the World’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

‘Run the World’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

STARZ will be airing ‘Run the World’ Season 2 Premiere on Friday, May 26, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, June 30, 2023.

Episode 1 : Friday, May 26, 2023

: Friday, May 26, 2023 Episode 2 : Friday, June 2, 2023

: Friday, June 2, 2023 Episode 3 : Friday, June 9, 2023

: Friday, June 9, 2023 Episode 4 : Friday, June 16, 2023

: Friday, June 16, 2023 Episode 5 : Friday, June 23, 2023

: Friday, June 23, 2023 Episode 6: Friday, June 30, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Run the World’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Run the World: Season 2 on STARZ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Run the World’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer