How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ Season Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back and better than ever! Season 6 comes with a couple of big changes, including 13 queens competing instead of the typical 10. This season will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ rather than VH1. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ beginning on June 24.

How to Watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season Premiere Online For Free

Season 6 is looking unpredictable already with an interesting lineup of queens, including several contestants who exited their previous seasons early and some who made it to the finale.

This season’s contestants include:

A’Keria C. Davenport (season 11)

Eureka! (season 9, 10)

Ginger Minj (season 7, ALL STARS 2)

Jan (season 12)

Jiggly Caliente (season 4)

Pandora Boxx (season 2, ALL STARS 1)

Ra’Jah O’Hara (season 11)

Scarlet Envy (season 11)

Serena ChaCha (season 5)

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (season 11)

Kylie Sonique Love (season 2)

Trinity K. Bonet (season 6)

Yara Sofia (season 3, ALL STARS 1)

Guest judges this season will include Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Emmy® award-winning fashion designer Zaldy, plus special appearances by Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy, and Tanya Tucker.

The first two episodes of season 6 hit Paramount+ on Thursday. New episodes will continue to drop every Thursday until September 2. RuPaul’s Drag Race, Untucked, and previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are available to stream on Paramount+ as well.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

A subscription to Paramount+ is available for $4.99 / month, or $49.99 / year ($4.17 / month).

On What Devices Can You Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars?

You can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on all devices that Paramount+ is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and web browser.

Can You Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Paramount+ on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPad.

