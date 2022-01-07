 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

“RuPaul's Drag Race” returns for its 14th season with an all-new group of queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a $100,000 prize. Which queen has what it takes to win it all? Catch the premiere live on VH1 on Friday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Premiere

About ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

As always, RuPaul Charles is hosting the competition, while the queens’ fate lies in judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews’ hands. Season 14 looks a little bit different because it features the youngest cast in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” history. The oldest contestant is 31 years old and the youngest is just 21.

This season also comes with a huge twist. For the first time ever, a heterosexual, cisgender male, Maddy Morphosis, will be competing. Plus, Kornbread Jete and Kerri Kolby will be the first openly trans queens to appear on the show.

All of this season’s queens are:

  • Alyssa Hunter, 26, Cataño, Puerto Rico
  • Angeria Paris VanMicheals, 27, Atlanta, GA
  • Bosco, 28, Seattle, WA
  • Daya Betty, 25, Springfield, MO
  • DeJa Skye, 31, Fresno, CA
  • Jasmine Kennedy, 22, New York City, NY
  • Gorgeous, 21, Nashville, TN
  • June Jambalaya, 29, Los Angeles, CA
  • Kerri Kolby, 24, Los Angeles, CA
  • Kornbread “The Snack” Jete, 29, Los Angeles, CA
  • Lady Camden, 31, San Francisco, CA
  • Maddy Morphosis, 26, Fayetteville, AR
  • Orion Story, 25, Grand Rapids, MI
  • Willow Pill, 26, Denver, CO

A couple of this season’s contestants are connected to past seasons. Willow Pill’s drag sister is Yvie Oddly, season 11’s champion. Daya Betty’s drag sister is Crystal Methyd, who was a runner-up on season 12.

At 9:30 p.m. ET, immediately following “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a new episode of “RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked” premieres.

How to Stream ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 premiere live on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: VH1 + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: VH1

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

