How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The race is on! RuPaul is back on VH1 with another season of “RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.” This time he’s brought in nine secret celebrity guests who will leave their glamorous lives behind to try to win the ultimate drag race! The identity of the secret celebrities will not be revealed until their elimination, and the winner gets $100,000 for a charity of their choice. You can watch all the high-stakes drama of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” beginning Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET TV: VH1

VH1 Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” serves up all the drag race action that fans love with a classic RuPaul twist. Nine celebrities will be brought in to compete for the top spot, but their famous personas will be completely concealed, and only one will walk away with the $100,000 prize for their charity! The secret celebrities will get help and guidance from one of three “Queen Supremes” who will aid in assembling the ultimate drag outfit. The celebs will then compete against each other in the lip-synch showdown until the judges decide which of the disguised stars has fully embraced the miracle of drag.

The show’s first season aired in 2020, and featured celebrities like Vanessa Williams, Jordan Connor, and Madison Beer. This season’s “Queen Supremes” are former “RuPaul's Drag Race” contestants Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee, and Monet X Change. Other “Drag Race” favorites and surprise guests are sure to pop up, and, as ever, the show will be judged by “Drag Race” stalwarts Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Matthews. Who will be crowned the ultimate winner, and who will be asked to sashay away?

Can You Stream The ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ S2 Premiere For Free?

Yes! There are three Live TV Streaming services carrying VH1 that offer free trials to new customers: DirecTV Stream (five day free trial), and Philo and fuboTV (both seven day free trials).

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ on DirecTV Stream?

DirecTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

All Live TV Streaming Options