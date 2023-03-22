How to Watch ‘Rūrangi’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’re interested in diversity on the screen and behind it, then this series may be for you. Hulu is set to stream the second season of New Zealand hit “Rūrangi.” In the series, Caz Davis, a transgender activist, returns to the remote, politically split dairy town of Rūrangi after leaving 10 years ago. Caz returns in an effort to get in touch with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before he transitioned. The series drops on the streamer on Wednesday, March 22. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Rūrangi' Season 2 Premiere

In the second season, Rūrangi’s cultural war between the transgender activist, farmers, and local Māori increases as Caz struggles with the plight of rural rainbow youth and Anahera reveals the identity of the macron bomber. All of this happens while past ancestors with unfinished business reach out to the living.

The series was first made available online as a five-part web series, and for foreign distribution, it was edited into a feature film. All episodes of the second season drop on Hulu on Wednesday, March 22. The first season can also be found on the streamer.

The series has received a number of regional awards in addition to an international Emmy for short-form series. Reviews for the second season say the show “stands out” as “neither of the communities depicted in the series feel slighted.” They also say the series “never takes the easy way out.”

What is the 'Rūrangi' Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

The entire second season is streaming on Hulu on Wednesday, March 22.

