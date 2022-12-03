How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the #10 Indiana Hoosiers. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The Rutgers vs. Indiana game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Preview: Rutgers hosts No. 10 Indiana after Jackson-Davis' 21-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Indiana faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points in Indiana’s 77-65 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-0 in home games. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 74.6 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Hoosiers are 1-0 on the road. Indiana leads the Big Ten scoring 87.1 points per game while shooting 55.0%.

The Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.3% for Rutgers.

Miller Kopp averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc. Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for Indiana.