How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the #24 Iowa Hawkeyes from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Rutgers vs. Iowa game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Iowa on fuboTV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Iowa game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Iowa on Sling TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Iowa game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Iowa game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Iowa game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Iowa on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Iowa game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Iowa on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Iowa game.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Iowa on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Iowa game.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Preview: Rutgers hosts Murray and No. 24 Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (23-9, 12-8 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -7; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Iowa visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Keegan Murray scored 26 points in Iowa’s 112-76 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 14-3 in home games. Rutgers is 8-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Hawkeyes have gone 12-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Murray averaging 13.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Scarlet Knights won 48-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Ron Harper Jr. led the Scarlet Knights with 15 points, and Murray led the Hawkeyes with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 69.1% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Jordan Bohannon averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Murray is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.