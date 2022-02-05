How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the #13 Michigan State Spartans from Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans

The Rutgers vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Michigan State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Michigan State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Michigan State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Michigan State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Michigan State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Michigan State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Michigan State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Michigan State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Michigan State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Michigan State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Michigan State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Michigan State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Michigan State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Michigan State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Live Stream

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Game Preview: No. 13 Michigan State visits Rutgers following Mulcahy's 31-point game

Michigan State Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans after Paul Mulcahy scored 31 points in Rutgers’ 79-78 overtime loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-2 in home games. Rutgers scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Spartans are 8-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State has a 15-4 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ron Harper Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Gabe Brown is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Max Christie is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.