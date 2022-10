How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers Live Online on October 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

When: Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The Rutgers vs. Nebraska game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream FS1 on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Nebraska on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Nebraska game on FS1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Nebraska on fuboTV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Nebraska game on FS1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Nebraska on Sling TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Nebraska game on FS1 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Nebraska on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Nebraska game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Nebraska on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Nebraska game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Rutgers vs. Nebraska Live Stream

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Game Preview: Rutgers looks to end 2-game skid, beat Nebraska for 1st time

Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers (3-2, 0-2), Friday, 7 p.m. EDT (FS1)

Line: Nebraska by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Nebraska leads 5-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Nebraska ended a nine-game losing streak against Bowl Subdivision opponents when it beat Indiana, and now the Cornhuskers look to build on it. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph has brought a positive vibe, and the Huskers believe they can still achieve some big goals playing in a less-than-intimidating Big Ten West. If Rutgers is going to get back to a bowl game this season, this is the type of game it needs to win.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska RB Anthony Grant vs. Rutgers defense. Grant is a punishing runner who has four 100-yard games and averages 5.2 yards per carry, second-best among Big Ten backs with more than 100 attempts. The Scarlet Knights allowed 7.1 yards per carry against Ohio State, way up from the 1.8 against four less distinguished opponents.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: QB Casey Thompson this week disclosed a host of injuries he’s dealt with the first five games: shoulder, wrist, jaw, calf. The Texas transfer landed on his shoulder in the second half against Indiana and had to visit the medical tent. Now he faces a physical Rutgers defense, and it’s critical to keep him on the field because there’s a steep drop-off after him.

Rutgers: Evan Simon has been the only healthy scholarship quarterback for weeks. Noah Vedral got four snaps last weekend against Ohio State in his first action of the season. The player to watch is true freshman running back Sam Brown. He has been getting more time and leads the team with 210 yards on 42 carries, a 5.0 yard average.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska has lost five straight true road games since winning 28-21 at Rutgers on Dec. 18, 2020, which also was a Friday game. … The Huskers have scored touchdowns on four of five opening drives and on six of seven dating to last season. … The Huskers allowed Indiana to convert just 2 of 15 third downs (13.3%), their best mark since Illinois went 1 for 12 (8.3%) in 2019. … Rutgers has lost 20 straight conference games at home. The last win was against Maryland in 2017. … Defensively, Rutgers is 18th nationally in total defense (282.2 yards), 18th in rushing defense (95.6), 22nd in interceptions (6), 27th on third down (.302) and 29th in passing yards against (186.6). S Christian Izien leads the team with 37 tackles. LB Tyreem Powell has three sacks and DB Robert Longerbeam has a team-high two interceptions.