How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska on Big Ten Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Friday, December 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

